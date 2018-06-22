Chicago Teachers Union president Karen Lewis submitted retirement papers Friday, a union spokeswoman said.

The effective date for her retirement wasn’t immediately clear.

Lewis again had undergone brain surgery earlier this month, when a source close to the union leader said, “Cancer may be back.”

Lewis returned to work after her initial surgery, then had a stroke last year in an area of the brain where the tumor was removed — which she called “a minor setback in my recovery from brain cancer.”

Lewis’ 2014 cancer diagnosis derailed a likely run for mayor. Her supporters were collecting signatures to put her on the ballot when she underwent surgery. She ended up supporting Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, who lost after forcing Mayor Rahm Emanuel into a runoff.

The type of cancer that Lewis was diagnosed with — glioblastoma — is one of the deadliest cancers, typically proving fatal within less than a year and a half.

“Karen may be stepping down from her position at CTU, but I know she’ll never stop fighting for Chicago’s children,” Emanuel said in response to news of her retirement.