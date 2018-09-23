Chicago Theatre Week to kick off yearlong theater initiative

2019 has been designated the "Year of Chicago Theatre," a yearlong focus on the city's vibrant theater scene. | Montage courtesy League of Chicago Theatres

Theater fans will have much to celebrate next year, as the city embarks on the Year of Chicago Theatre, announced last week by Mayor Emanuel.

Kicking off the cultural arts initiative will be Chicago Theatre Week 2019. Co-sponsored by the League of Chicago Theatres and Choose Chicago, and running Feb. 7-17, 2019, Chicago Theatre Week provides theatergoers the opportunity to take in more than 100 productions at hugely discounted ticket prices (in most cases $15 or less to $30; first-come, first-served while quantities last).

Some of the productions expected to participate in Chicago Theatre Week’s discounted ticket pricing include “”Mamma Mia!” (Drury Lane Theatre), “A Doll’s House, Part 2” (Steppenwolf Theatre); “Photograph 51” (Court Theatre) and Second City mainstage revue.

Tickets and the full list of participating productions will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at chicagotheatreweek.com

“Chicago’s rich tradition of theatre is known world-wide and Chicago Theatre Week is just one chance to celebrate new work, fresh talent, musicals, improv, and more. Theatre is one of the things that sets Chicago apart from other cities,” said Deb Klapp, executive director of the League of Chicago Theatres, via statement.