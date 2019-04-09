Slight chance of snow possible on cold, rainy Wednesday

The Chicago region could see a few snowflakes Wednesday as colder temperatures and rain clouds move into the area.

The day will be rainy with a high of 39 degrees and a slight chance for some of that rain to turn into snow in the northern suburbs, according to the National Weather Service.

“At worst it’s going to be a rain-snow mix,” meteorologist Amy Seeley said. “The ground’s too warm, nothing’s going to accumulate. Nothing to worry about.”

Wednesday’s projected high of 39 degrees is a stark drop from Monday’s high of 73 and Tuesday’s temperatures in the mid-60s, according to the weather service. Rain and winds up to 15 or 20 mph are expected throughout the day.

The rain is expected to continue into Wednesday night, with more rain and potential thunderstorms expected Thursday afternoon as temperatures rise back into the 50s, according to the weather service. Friday will be partly sunny and windy with a high near 50.