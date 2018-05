Chicago’s Memorial Day Parade, Wreath-Laying Ceremony — PHOTOS

Chicago pulled out all the stops on Saturday to honor the men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

The annual Memorial Day Parade (one of the largest in the nation), which was held on State Street, as well as the Laying of the Wreath solemn ceremony at Daley Plaza, reminds us all of the true meaning of this holiday.

Here’s a look at both of the events.

