Concealed carry holder charged with felony after brandishing gun on I-90: ISP

A concealed carry permit holder is facing a felony charge after he allegedly brandished a handgun Saturday while riding in a vehicle on the Kennedy Expressway.

Officers stoped a gray Honda sedan about 6:20 p.m. on Interstate 90 at Nagle Avenue and took 28-year-old Charles R. Peterson into custody after finding a loaded handgun in the vehicle’s center console, Illinois State Police said.

An off-duty Chicago Police officer reported Peterson was following him and had shown the gun after cutting him off in traffic, state police said. The handgun was found with a live round in the chamber and a loaded magazine was found near the gun.

Peterson, of East Dundee, had a valid FOID card and a concealed carry license, state police said. He was identified by the off-duty officer and was subsequently charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault.