CPD: Kids threatened with gun, told to get in car in Back of the Yards

A man threatened to shoot two children Thursday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood and told them to get inside his car, police said.

The boy and girl, both 13, were waiting at a bus stop about 4:20 p.m. in the 600 block of West Garfield Boulevard after getting out of school when the man drove up to them, Chicago Police said in an attempted kidnapping alert.

Police said the man showed them a black handgun and told them “Get in the car before I shoot both of you.”

The kids ran to a nearby CTA bus and took it to the 1300 block of West Garfield, police said. When they got off they saw the man turn off Garfield and drive north on Loomis.

The man was described as a black man between 35 and 40 years old who was bald, police said. He was driving a four-door maroon sedan with tinted windows, a sun roof and silver cross shaped rims.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.