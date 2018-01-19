Crestwood man charged with selling marijuana in southwest suburbs

A Crestwood man was charged Friday with selling marijuana following an investigation by police in southwest suburban Orland Park.

On Friday, officers searched the apartment of 25-year-old Nicholas Holda in the 13900 block of Leonard Drive in Crestwood in connection with a drug investigation that began several weeks ago, according to Orland Park police.

Investigators found felony amounts of marijuana, scales and packaging equipment in Holda’s apartment, police said. He was charged on a felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Five guns and cash were also seized, police said.

Holda was scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.