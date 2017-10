DCFS investigating death of 1-month-old boy in South Austin

State child protection authorities are investigating after a 1-month-old boy died at his home Saturday afternoon in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The boy was pronounced dead at 12:20 p.m. at a home in the 5400 block of West Quincy, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The investigation is pending, and DCFS has not had prior contact with the family.

Chicago Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for information.