Deerfield blocked from enforcing semi-automatic weapons ban

A judge is blocking Deerfield from enforcing its ban on certain semi-automatic guns. | AP file photo

A judge is blocking the northern Chicago suburb of Deerfield from enforcing its ban on certain semi-automatic guns.

The temporary restraining order issued Tuesday by a Lake County judge came a day before the village ordinance was to take effect. The Deerfield board voted in April to impose the ban on weapons such as the AR-15, which has been used in mass shootings. The ordinance allows finds of up to $1,000 a day.

Gun-rights groups filed lawsuits against the ban, arguing Deerfield officials violating a state law that prohibits municipalities from enacting such bans after 2013.

Deerfield officials say they are reviewing the judge’s ruling and will consider an appeal.