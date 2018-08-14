Defense in Paul Manafort’s fraud trial rests case without calling witness

The defense in former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's tax and fraud trial has rested its case without calling any witnesses. | AP file photo

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Paul Manafort’s defense rested its case Tuesday without calling any witnesses in the former Trump campaign chairman’s tax evasion and fraud trial. Manafort himself chose not to testify.

The decision by one of Manafort’s lawyers, Kevin Downing, not to call witnesses clears the way for the jury to hear closing arguments in the trial, now in its third week.

Manafort is accused of hiding millions of dollars in income he received advising Ukrainian politicians. The defense has tried to blame Manafort’s financial mistakes on his former assistant, Richard Gates. Defense attorneys have called Gates a liar, philanderer and embezzler as they’ve sought to undermine his testimony.

Closing arguments in the case are scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Asked by Judge T.S. Ellis III whether he wished to testify in his defense, Manafort responded: “No, sir.” The decision came after a more than two-hour hearing that was closed from the public.

The judge has not given any explanation for the sealed proceeding, only noting that a transcript of it would become public after Manafort’s case concludes.

Manafort’s decision not to testify and not to call witnesses came after Ellis rejected a defense motion that the case should be dismissed on grounds the government failed to meet its burden of proof. Manafort’s lawyers asked the judge to toss out all the charges against him, but they focused in particular on four bank-fraud charges.

The government says Manafort hid at least $16 million in income from the IRS between 2010 and 2014 by disguising the money he earned advising politicians in Ukraine as loans and hiding it in foreign banks. Then, after his money in Ukraine dried up, they allege he defrauded banks by lying about his income on loan applications and concealing other financial information, such as mortgages.

Manafort’s lawyers argued that there is no way that Federal Savings Bank in Chicago could have been defrauded because its chairman and majority owner Stephen Calk, knew full well that Manafort’s finances were in disarray but approved the loan to Manafort anyway.

Two Federal executives, Dennis Raico, who no longer works at the bank and James Brennan, who splits his time between bank offices in Chicago and Lake Forest, testified at trial that Calk pushed the loans through because he wanted a post in the Trump administration.

Ellis, in denying the defense bid to throw out charges related to Federal said that the defense made a “significant” argument, but ultimately ruled the question “is an issue for the jury.”

