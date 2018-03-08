Dennis Rodman hails planned Trump-Kim meeting

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, a man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea's national security director says President Donald Trump has decided he will meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un "by May." Chung Eui-yong spoke outside the White House, Thursday, March 8, 2018, after a day of briefings with senior U.S. officials, including Trump, on the recent inter-Korea talks. Chung says Trump said "he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization" of the Korean peninsula. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

WASHINGTON — Former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who has traveled several times to North Korea and is one of the few Americans to have met its leader, is praising President Donald Trump for planning a summit with Kim Jong Un.

Rodman tells The Associated Press he looks forward to returning to the pariah nation for “basketball diplomacy” in the coming months.

He says: “Well done, President Trump. You’re on the way to a historical meeting no U.S. president has ever done.”

Rodman adds, “Please send my regards to Marshal Kim Jong Un and his family.”

Rodman was speaking by phone soon after the planned summit was announced in Washington — a major surprise after a year of rising tensions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

Rodman met Kim in 2013 and 2014.