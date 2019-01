Man, 61, cut in South Loop domestic disturbance

A man was cut in a domestic disturbance Thursday night in the South Loop. | photo provided by Chicago police

A person was being questioned by police Thursday night after a 61-year-old man suffered multiple lacerations in the South Loop.

Police responded about 7 p.m. to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of South Wabash Avenue and found the man was cuts to his body, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. Police were questioning a person of interest.