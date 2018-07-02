Trump sees ‘good’ ties with Mexico’s new leader

U.S. President Donald Trump is predicting a positive relationship with Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. | AP Photo

MEXICO CITY — President Donald Trump is predicting a positive relationship with Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Trump says he “had a lot of good conversation” with the leftist leader Monday for about 30 minutes, a day after Lopez Obrador’s victory.

“I think the relationship will be a very good one,” Trump says.

Speaking during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Trump says he and Lopez Obrador discussed border security and trade. “We talked about trade, we talked about NAFTA, we talked about a separate deal, just Mexico and the United States.”

Trump said this weekend that he was delaying efforts to renegotiate NAFTA until after the November midterm elections.

