Teenage girl missing from Bronzeville

A 14-year-old has been reported missing from Bronzeville on the South Side.

Donna Courtney was last seen Tuesday in the 3700 block of South Indiana Avenue, Chicago police said.

She frequently visits the 7600 block of Sangamon Street in Gresham, police said. Courtney, who is 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds, was last seen wearing a black dress, black gym shoes and a clear backpack.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380.