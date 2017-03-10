Driver airlifted after Streamwood crash

A driver was airlifted to a hospital after a crash early Tuesday in northwest suburban Streamwood.

The crash happened at 3:57 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Irving Park Road west of Sunnydale Boulevard, according to Streamwood Police Department Deputy Chief Daryl Syre. A male driver was pinned inside the vehicle.

The driver was airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, Syre said.

Westbound Irving Park was closed for investigation after the crash, police said.