Driver dies after rear-ending semi in Wadsworth: police

One person was killed when a car crashed into a semi-truck Sunday night in north suburban Wadsworth.

At 10:15 p.m., a 2005 Chrysler 300 was going north up Route 41 and approaching the Wadsworth Road intersection, according to a press release from the Lake County sheriff’s office. A 2012 Freightliner semi-truck up ahead was beginning to accelerate after the light turned green.

The Chrysler barreled into the Freightliner, killing the smaller vehicle’s driver at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Prior to the crash, the car had been moving “at a high rate of speed.”

Authorities have not released the identification of the Chrysler driver, whose autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

The sheriff’s office said the semi-truck driver, a 46-year-old man from Alger, Ohio, survived with no injuries.