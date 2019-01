Man charged with burglarizing Edgewater restaurant

A man was charged with burglarizing The Little India, Indiana Fusion Cuisine at 1109 W. Bryn Mawr. | Google Streetview

A man was charged with burglarizing a restaurant in the North Side Edgewater neighborhood.

Larry Banks, 45, burglarized the restaurant on Jan. 4 in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr, Chicago police said.

Officers arrested Banks on Thursday after seeing him in the 4900 block of North Kenmore in Uptown, police said.

He was wanted for burglarizing The Little India, Indiana Fusion Cuisine at 1109 W. Bryn Mawr, according to a source.

Banks was due in court Saturday for a bail hearing.