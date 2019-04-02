South Side incumbents cling to leads as Dyett hunger striker poised to win 20th

Facing strong showings from their challengers, a trio of incumbent South Side aldermen appeared poised to hold onto their seats by slim margins late Tuesday.

And while Alds. Roderick Sawyer, Howard Brookins and Leslie Hairston clung to narrow leads, activist Jeanette Taylor held a commanding 59 percent of the vote over former teacher Nicole Johnson’s roughly 41 percent, with 82 percent of precincts reporting in the race to replace disgraced ex-Ald. Willie Cochran.

Taylor, whose hunger strike in 2015 helped save Dyett High School, and Johnson emerged from a field of nine candidates in the first round of voting to replace Cochran in the 20th Ward.

He stepped down in late March after pleading guilty to wire fraud in a federal corruption case, becoming the third 20th Ward alderman to face prison time out of the last four to hold that seat in a ward that has weathered decades of disinvestment and high poverty rates.

Sawyer led in his bid for a third team in the 6th Ward with about 53.5 percent of the vote over challenger Deborah Foster-Bonner’s 46.5 percent, with 79 percent of precincts reporting.

At a low-key Election Night party at his ward offices on 79th Street and Cottage Grove, a small crowd of supporters were visibly hesitant to start celebrating early.

In February, Sawyer — the son of former Mayor Eugene Sawyer and head of the City Council’s Black Caucus — fell just 14 votes short of avoiding a runoff against — and he acknowledged a lackadaisical campaign effort likely landed him a second round against Foster-Bonner, an accountant and entrepreneur.

“Going to the runoff made me appreciate even more each vote,” Sawyer said, as numbers in his favor started rolling in about 8 p.m.

“It also made me aware of how we need to do a better job of making sure residents know what our office has been up to these last eight years. If people don’t know about it, it doesn’t happen.”

Earlier in the day, a scuffle marred voting at one 6th Ward polling place, where Chicago police and election officials investigated a report that a worker for Sawyer attacked Foster-Bonner’s 26-year-old son. Sawyer’s campaign condemned the “overzealous” worker seen in a video shared widely across Facebook, saying they had told him to go home.

Things were tighter in the 5th Ward, where Ald. Leslie Hairston led by just a few hundred votes over William Calloway, the community activist whose court battle led to the release of the Laquan McDonald shooting video.

With about 82 percent of precincts reporting, Hairston led with 50.76 percent of the vote to Calloway’s 49.24 percent.

Despite the narrow lead, a confident hum buzzed at Hairston’s party in South Shore. With supporters chomping on pizza and chicken wings, the alderman worked the crowd and flashed smiles for television cameras.

Hairston said she’s looking forward to working with Lori Lightfoot, following the mayor-elect’s landslide win over Toni Preckwinkle.

“It’s exciting — Lori talked a lot during the campaign about parity of resources and working on police reform, issues I care deeply about,” Hairston said.

A central wedge between Hairston and Calloway was the future of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park. After switching gears last week to support a community benefits agreement on the project, Hairston said she has heeded residents’ concerns.

“We need to make sure all of the relevant communities organizations are at the table,” she said. “We have a lot of work to be done.”

In the 21st Ward, incumbent Ald. Howard Brookins squared off against retired zoning official Marvin McNeil, in a rematch of their 2015 contest.

McNeil — who during the campaign again tried to paint Brookins as a negligent steward more focused on failed bids for judge and Congress since first being elected in 2003 — trailed with 47 percent of the vote to Brookins’ 53 percent, with 94 percent of precincts reporting.

Carlos Ballesteros is a corps member in Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster Sun-Times coverage of issues affecting Chicago’s South and West sides.