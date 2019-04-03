1 dead, 2 wounded in South Chicago shooting

Three people were shot Wednesday morning, one fatally, in the South Chicago, police said.

Two people walked up and fired at the group at 10:36 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Exchange, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the fatality.

Area South detectives are investigating.

Read more crime, and track the city’s homicides.