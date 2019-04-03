Our Pledge To You

Crime

04/03/2019, 11:06am

1 dead, 2 wounded in South Chicago shooting

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

Three people were shot Wednesday morning, one fatally, in the South Chicago, police said.

Two people walked up and fired at the group at 10:36 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Exchange, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the fatality.

Area South detectives are investigating.

Read more crime, and track the city’s homicides.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending