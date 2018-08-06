Families in Brighton Park laundromat witness aftermath of nearby shooting

A shooting was witnessed by several families Sunday night in a laundromat in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 11:40 p.m., a 19-year-old man was walking to a gas station in the 3900 block of South Archer Avenue when he was approached by someone who pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in his arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Shortly after the shooting, police taped off a laundromat at 3909 S. Archer Ave.

A witness of the shooting, 43-year-old Miguel Patino, was washing clothes with his grandmother when he saw the wounded man run up to the door of the laundromat and try to enter. The door, however, had been locked by an employee.

The man took cover near an SUV parked outside and then ran away once the sound of police sirens could be heard, Patino said.

At least 12 people were in the laundromat at the time of the shooting. Several children were screaming and crying, according to Patino. Some people tried hiding in the building’s bathroom.

Contributing: Tyler LaRiviere