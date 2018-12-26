Family of missing UIC student ask for help locating her

Shalyha Ahmad was last seen Dec. 14 at UIC Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St. | Missing Persons Awareness Network

The family of a missing 18-year-old UIC student asked for the public’s help in finding her.

Shalyha Ahmad was last seen Dec. 14 at UIC Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St., according to the nonprofit Missing Persons Awareness Network.

Her mother spoke publicly Wednesday and said she has not seen Ahmad since she was dropped off at the Jefferson Park Blue Line station on the Northwest Side.

“We were supposed to meet at 6:30 p.m. because we told her we were going to pick her up from school,” her mother Shetti Fatima Ahmad said to reporters.

They were supposed go out that night and celebrate her brother’s 11th birthday, according to the awareness network.

“She did not arrive at our meeting place and that’s when we got worried,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad was described as a 5-foot-5 tall woman, 110 pounds with long straight, black hair and dark brown eyes.

She was wearing a multi-colored jacket, blue jeans, a red beanie and a red and black Chrome messenger bag.

Ahmad’s mother said she contacted UIC police and Chicago police, but Chicago police said Wednesday afternoon that no police reports were made under her name.

Anyone with information on Ahmad’s location was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.