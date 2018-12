FBI seized cellphone of Chicago’s most powerful alderman, Edward Burke

Chicago’s most powerful alderman, Edward M. Burke, had his cell phone seized by federal agents who raided his government and political offices late last month, the Chicago Sun-Times has learned.

It’s unclear why the FBI seized the phone or where it was when they took it.

It’s also unclear whether the alderman has more than one cellphone.

Burke wouldn’t comment on the seizure.

