Federal agents show up at Ald. Ed Burke’s City Hall office, paper over windows

Federal agents showed up unannounced at the City Hall office of Finance Committee Chairman Ed Burke, kicked everyone out and papered over the windows Thursday morning.

The nature of their visit was not known, but Ald. Burke (14th) has dodged dozens of federal investigations over five decades in Chicago politics.

Federal agents also showed up to Burke’s ward office and papered over the windows there.

Eight more federal agents just arrived at Burke’s ward office. pic.twitter.com/GR8pCOA0Ga — Mark Brown (@MarkBrownCST) November 29, 2018

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment. Calls to the FBI office in Chicago and the IRS criminal investigations division were not immediately returned.

A reporter knocked on the City Hall office door Thursday morning; the man who answered, who was not a member of Burke’s office staff, had no comment.

Burke has been targeted for defeat by Congressman-elect Jesus “Chuy” Garcia because of his property-tax appeal work on the riverfront tower that bears the name of President Donald Trump.

Garcia, a former alderman and departing member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, said Burke’s work for Trump was disrespectful to his Hispanic constituents, who are now a majority in his ward.

“The fact that he has been Trump’s lawyer on reducing his property taxes and has been part of the property tax system in Chicago that has affected working people more than anybody else in a regressive manner are issues that have to be taken into account,” Garcia said earlier this year.

“It was highly offensive to the community,” Garcia added at the time. “Anyone who isn’t representing the community’s interests should be worried.”

Colleagues have been wondering aloud why Burke even is running for re-election.

Over the years, Burke also has come under fire for representing clients doing business with the city, requiring him to abstain from many votes.

He also has come under scrutiny for the $100 million city worker-compensation fund operated out of his committee. That fund also was walled off from the jurisdiction of the city inspector general even as the inspector general was given power to investigate aldermen.

Burke has amassed a considerable campaign war chest which could be used for legal expenses.

In 50 years as ward committeeman and 49 years as alderman of a now-majority Hispanic ward once represented by his father, Burke has survived numerous threats to depose him as chairman of the City Council’s Finance Committee by mayors with whom he subsequently reached political accommodation.

He has survived federal investigations that threatened to undercut his power base, once even by blaming a dead man for ghost-payrolling irregularities on his committee payroll.

He’s been in the public spotlight for having taxpayer-funded bodyguards drive him to and from City Hall — and for how quickly city snowplows clear the pavement on his Southwest Side block.

A Democrat, he’s shrugged off criticism regarding his law firm’s business relationship with one of Republican President Donald Trump’s companies. Burke’s firm, Klafter & Burke, repeatedly has sought to reduce the property taxes that Trump Tower and other commercial properties have to pay — a lucrative business that’s also enriched Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, D-Chicago.

Burke also has managed to overcome his own political extremism during the Council Wars power struggle that thwarted then-Mayor Harold Washington’s every move to the point where an entire generation of Chicagoans doesn’t even remember the old Ed Burke.