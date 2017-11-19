Florida woman killed in head-on crash in Bellwood

A Florida woman was killed in a head-on crash early Sunday in west suburban Bellwood.

At 2:23 a.m., one northbound vehicle and one southbound vehicle collided head-on at Mannheim Road and Twinning Avenue, according to a statement from Bellwood police.

Two people were in each vehicle, police said.

One woman, 56-year-old Linda Iaccino of Lake Worth, Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The three other people were also hospitalized, but their genders, ages and conditions were not provided Sunday morning.

One person is in custody and charges are pending with the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, police said.