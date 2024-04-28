The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Crime Chicago

Man charged with wounding 24-year-old in Washington Park

Miram Chapman, 42, has been charged with shooting a 24-year-old after an argument inside a home in the 5700 block of South Wabash Avenue.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Man charged with wounding 24-year-old in Washington Park
gavel-e1530293908600.jpg

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting Saturday morning in Washington Park.

Miram Chapman, 42, is accused of shooting a 24-year-old man after an argument about 3 a.m. Saturday inside a home in the 5700 block of South Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Chapman was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered, according to police.

Chapman also allegedly threatened a 45-year-old woman at the scene, police said.

He has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was scheduled to appear in court Sunday for a detention hearing.

Next Up In Crime
14-year-old boy, woman wounded in Belmont Cragin shooting
Man sought by police after allegedly following girl, 10, into bathroom at Museum of Science and Industry
Arrest warrant issued for Aurora man charged with killing Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
R. Kelly's Chicago conviction upheld by appeals court
2 teens critically wounded in South Shore shooting
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I'm afraid husband will blow up or bawl when I tell him I want out
Woman is so uncomfortable with mate that she secretly has rented another apartment and visits family to feel peace.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, April 28, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Teresa Weatherspoon celebrates with her new team jersey at a press conference announcing her as the new Head Coach of the Chicago Sky WNBA team in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 24, 2023.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Teresa Weatherspoon's tenure officially begins Sunday with the start of training camp
The Sky open training camp with a 14-player roster that will need to be trimmed to 12 by May 13.
By Annie Costabile
 
Ben Brown Craig Counsell
Cubs
Cubs routed by Red Sox 17-0, have more injury concerns ahead
After the blowout, the Cubs announced Jordan Wicks was scratched from his start Sunday with forearm tightness.
By Maddie Lee
 
Masataka Yoshida Christopher Morel
Cubs
Cubs' Christopher Morel 'banged-up’ but feeling ‘good’ after collision in loss to Red Sox
Notes: The Cubs traded first baseman Garrett Cooper to the Red Sox, and left-hander Justin Steele is taking the next step in his rehab.
By Maddie Lee
 