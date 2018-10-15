Freeze warning issued for Chicago area, NW Indiana

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning in effect through Tuesday morning, noting that temperatures could drop to near 30 in Cook County and into the upper 20s in the surrounding counties. | Sun-Times file photo

Forecasters are warning that temperatures could plummet below freezing overnight throughout the Chicago area and northwest Indiana.

In Chicago, overnight temperatures are expected to dip between 33 and 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. And it could get even colder outside of the city, where temperatures are expected to drop as low as 27 degrees.

The freeze warning will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

Sensitive outdoor plants and crops will be killed if they’re left to face the cold, so either cover them up or bring them inside for protection, the weather service said.

Sunny, breezy conditions are expected to move through the area on Tuesday, with a high of 55 degrees in the forecast, the weather service said. Temperatures are then expected to drop nearly 20 degrees at night.