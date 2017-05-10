Fugitive former sheriff’s deputy taken into custody in Earlville

A fugitive suspected of stealing a car at gunpoint Wednesday in southwest suburban Plainfield was captured Thursday morning in LaSalle County.

Lowell “Max” Ambler, 46, a former LaSalle County sheriff’s deputy, was peacefully taken into custody about 8:45 a.m. in Earlville, a town in LaSalle County about 35 miles west of Aurora, according to Plainfield police.

Ambler had active arrest warrants in Lee and LaSalle counties for violating his bond and for violating an order of protection, police said. He was considered armed and dangerous.

The search for Ambler began about noon Tuesday when police received an alert from Illinois State Police that he was believed to be headed to a northwest portion of Plainfield in a stolen semi truck, police said. The truck was later found on Normantown Road near 119th Street.

At 8:24 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a carjacking on 119th Street west of Van Dyke Road, police said. The victim was at a relative’s home when a man matching Ambler’s description requested a ride, took out a handgun and demanded his vehicle.

The victim turned over his burgundy 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe and the carjacker immediately drove off, police said. The Hyundai was found later in the day in LaSalle County.

The search for Ambler prompted a soft lockdown at Plainfield North High School, police said. It was called off about six hours later when investigators got new information that he was no longer in the area.

On Thursday morning, Earlville Community Unit School District 9 canceled school for the day due to advice from law enforcement.

The LaSalle County sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for information about Ambler’s capture.