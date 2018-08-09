Girl, 13, missing from Indiana mobile home

Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl missing from Liberty Township in Porter County, Indiana.

Kaylee Marie Jane Glaze was last seen about 9 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the Whispering Sands mobile home community in the 1400 block of Winterpark Drive, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

Glaze was discovered missing about 11 p.m. Her bedroom window was open and she has a history of running away, police said.

She is described as a 4-foot white girl weighing about 100 pounds with blue eyes and shoulder length light brown hair.

It was unknown what she was wearing at the time she disappeared but she has has pierced ears and wears a necklace that says “#1 Mom.” She has her inhaler with her, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Porter County Central Communications (219) 477-3170.