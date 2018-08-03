Girl, 15, reported missing from Albany Park

A teenage girl was reported missing Friday from the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Jenifer Casas, 15, was last seen about 7 p.m. Thursday near the 4300 block of North Ridgeway, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Casas was described as a 5-foot-1, 208-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.

She has a mole on her left cheek and was last seen wearing a black shirt, white shorts and white shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about Casas’ whereabouts was asked to call Area North detectives at (312)744-8266.