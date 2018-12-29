At least 3 attacked by dozens of teens on Red Line platform on Near North Side

Chicago police officers responded to the Chicago and State Red Line station about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 to reports of about 50 teenagers beating three people on the CTA platform. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

A group of about 50 teenagers attacked and battered at least three people Saturday afternoon on a CTA Red Line platform on the Near North Side.

About 7:30 p.m., Xiao Yu Lin, 29, was waiting for a train with her boyfriend, Yue Lei, 28, at the Chicago and State station at 800 North State Street when she noticed a group of teenagers staring at them, Lin said.

The group of teens then walked over and began punching them, Lin said.

Lei suffered an injured lip, bloodied hand, a black eye, and his glasses were broken.

Another man, who wished to not be named, was also injured in the attack. It was not clear whether anyone required medical attention or what conditions they were in.

Lin was in Chicago from San Jose to visit Lei, she said.

Chicago police could not immediately provide any information about the incident. It was not yet known if anyone involved in the attack had been taken into custody.