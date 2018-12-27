Gunman dressed as mail carrier shoots 2 in Fernwood

A man and a woman were shot by someone dressed as a mail carrier Thursday afternoon in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 27-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were inside a home at 2:18 p.m. in the 9900 block of South State when “an unknown offender dressed up as a mailman” knocked on the door and said he had a package for the man, according to Chicago police.

When the man opened the door, the suspect opened fire, striking both victims, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was listed in serious condition, police said. The woman was shot in “the lower body” and her condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody Thursday afternoon as Area South detectives investigated.