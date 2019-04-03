Arrest warrant issued in Gurnee hotel shooting

Police are looking for a Waukegan man charged in a January shooting in a hotel parking lot in north suburban Gurnee.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Christian D. Reese, 25, on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and armed violence, Gurnee police said in a statement.

Reese has not been taken into custody, police said.

On Jan. 4, a man was found with a gunshot wound in his chest at Comfort Inn, 6080 Gurnee Mills Circle East, police said. The 42-year-old was conscious and alert, and was taken to Condell Hospital in Libertyville for treatment, police said.

Witnesses told officers someone shot him in the parking lot before driving away, police said.

Police said Reese is armed and dangerous. Anyone with tips was asked to call Gurnee police at (847) 599-7000.