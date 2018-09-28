String of home burglaries reported on NW Side

Police are warning residents in Jefferson Park of a series of September burglaries to homes on the Northwest Side.

In each of the five burglaries, someone entered through windows or doors and stole jewelry, cash, computer games and other items, according to Chicago police.

The incidents happened:

at 2:26 p.m. on Tuesday in the 5300 block of North Moody Avenue;

between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in the 4800 block of North Merrimac Avenue;

between 7:30 a.m. and 5:10 p.m. Sept. 17 in the 4500 block of North Moody Avenue;

between 7:30 a.m. and 5:20 p.m. Sept 12 in the 5100 block of North Mason Avenue; and

between 12:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 4500 block of North Narragansett Avenue.

Anyone with information of these crimes was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.