Students plan walkout at Homewood-Flossmoor HS after blackface controversy

A walkout at Homewood-Flossmoor High School on Tuesday to protest of recent social media posts that reportedly featured some students in blackface has the support of the administration.

“We have been made aware that some of our students may participate in a walkout some time today to express their frustration with the social media posts and actions of a few students this past weekend,” District 233 Supt. Von Mansfield and principal Jerry Lee Anderson said in a joint message posted online Tuesday.

“We support their right to express themselves, and we will work to ensure that all students are safe and respected. … Students may choose to participate in the walkout or choose to stay in classes and continue to process with their peers and teachers.”

Administrators also addressed students on the school’s TV news channel Tuesday morning, “sharing with them the importance of their voice, participation and plan to move forward as a school and community.”

During English classes on Wednesday, they said, there will be “a school-wide conversation,” which also will involve Anderson and Von Mansfield.

Students are being asked to stay on campus for their safety. If you need to pick up your student, please contact the Deans' Office and follow normal procedures for sign out. We will be shuttling those students to Calvary Church (18620 Governors Highway) for parent pick up. Student drivers who need to leave campus should exit the campus via the access road and exit on Governors Highway.

Later today, we will reach out again to our school community and provide additional information related to our continued efforts to move forward together.