Inner lanes of Lake Shore Drive to close Thursday for repairs

A portion of inner Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast will be closed for more than 5 hours Thursday for repairs.

The inner lanes will be closed in both directions at Huron Street from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

All others lanes will be open but drivers should expect heavier traffic than normal, CDOT said.