Judge sets bail for man convicted of 1989 double-murder

James Gibson, who was sentenced to life in prison for a 1989 double murder. The Illinois appeals court granted him a new trial. | Prison photo.

A Cook County judge set bail Thursday for James Gibson, who was serving a life sentence for a 1989 Englewood double-murder. An appeals court last month granted him a new trial based on allegations of torture by former Chicago Police Cmdr. Jon Burge.

Judge Alfredo Maldonado set bail at $20,000. Gibson, 53, was expected to be released on bond within a few hours.

During a hearing Wednesday, Gibson’s lawyer argued that the appeals court pointed out flaws in the case against Gibson, and noted that many witnesses in the case have died or recanted their testimony from Gibson’s 1990 bench trial.

Key evidence against Gibson was his own statement that he was present at the time of the shooting, an admission Gibson has long maintained he made after he was beaten by Area 3 detectives who answered to Burge.

This is a developing story.

