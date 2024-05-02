The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Kia, Hyundai owners can get free anti-theft upgrade this weekend

The upgrade includes wheel locks, a software update and an immobilizer protection sleeve for vehicles that can’t receive the update.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
Steering wheel locks, key fobs, immobilizer protection sleeves, anti-theft stickers and software upgrades will be available for Kia and Hyundai owners this weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Mohammad Samra/Sun-Times

Hyundai and Kia owners can get free anti-theft upgrades to their vehicles this weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field as part of a citywide police effort to address motor vehicle thefts.

The upgrades will be available at the ballpark from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The upgrade includes steering wheel locks, a software solution that’s downloaded to the vehicle and key fobs.

“This particular weekend in Chicago is very important to us at Kia and we want to make sure our customers are comfortable and confident in their vehicles,” James Bell, the head of public relations at Kia, said at a news conference Thursday morning. “We’re looking forward to getting as many of these vehicles upgraded and move this problem into the past as soon as possible.”

The anti-theft upgrade clinics were launched after a spike in thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the summer 2021 spurred by social media posts about how to steal the cars. The clinics aim to provide a “fast, no-appointment and no-cost solution” to the areas hit hardest by vehicle thefts.

In 2022, there were more than 7,000 Hyundai and Kia thefts in Chicago, which is about 10% of all registered Kia vehicles and 7% of all registered Hyundai vehicles in the city, according to Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office.

“Our focus is on supporting our customers with anti-theft solutions,” said Dave VandeLinde, a Hyundai Motor America vice president. “But we realize that this increase in thefts also strain the communities and police departments alike, so we’re happy to provide additional support.”

Bell stressed the importance of holding anti-theft clinics to “let the bad guys know that when they walk up to a Kia or Hyundai, it won’t be an easy thing for them to steal.”

“Anything that injects time into a thieving process, thieves don’t like it,” Bell said. “We’re very confident that when the software is installed and used appropriately, the vehicle has a great level of deterrence.”

The software immobilizer solution was launched in February 2023 by Hyundai for 3.7 million vehicles made between 2011 and 2021. Hyundai vehicles made after 2021 already have the software installed.

No appointment or ID is needed to receive an upgrade. Hyundai vehicles will receive upgrades in Lot G at Guaranteed Rate Field. Kia vehicles will be done in Lot A.

For those who can’t make it to the clinic, anti-theft upgrades are available at Kia and Hyundai dealerships nationwide.

The automakers are working with the Chicago Police Department as part of a recently announced “four pillar plan” to address citywide robberies and car thefts.

The plan uses technology, focus missions, public engagement and accountability, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling told reporters at Public Safety Headquarters in mid-April.

Over 6,800 motor vehicle thefts have been reported through the end of April — a 27% decrease compared with the same period last year, according to police data.

