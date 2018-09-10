Jury selection in Van Dyke trial ramps up Monday with one-on-one questioning

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke had his mug shot taken again last week as he was quickly processed through Cook County Jail after a judge raised his bail by $2,000. | Cook County Sheriff's Office

The process of picking a jury to hear evidence in Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke’s trial for the murder of Laquan McDonald ramps up Monday.

A group of 20 of the nearly 200 prospective jurors was slated to return to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for the first time since last week, when the extra-large pool of jurors were given written questionnaires to fill out and sent home. Of the first group of 10 summoned this morning, only eight were in the courthouse by the time jury selection was beginning.

Lawyers for both sides spent the days following poring over the documents, and Monday will see the start of one-on-one questioning by Judge Vincent Gaughan.

The jury selection process is far more elaborate than in a typical murder trial at the busy court house at 26th Street and California. Usually, the court might summon 40 jurors to winnow down to the 12 that would be seated, and jurors usually are questioned in open court. Jury selection often takes only a few hours. In Van Dyke’s case, it is expected to take days.

Gaughan, who has presided over high-profile cases, including R&B star R. Kelly’s trial on child pornography charges, agreed to the added measures in light of the publicity that has surrounded the Van Dyke case since video of the officer firing 16 shots at the 17-year-old McDonald was released by the city.

Polling by Van Dyke’s defense team found that 86 percent of Cook County residents had seen the video, and that three-quarters of those surveyed thought Van Dyke was guilty. Gaughan in July held off on making a ruling on a defense motion to move the trial out of Cook County, stating that he make up his mind after interviewing local jurors. The defense still could opt to waive a jury, and let Gaughan decide the case.

A handful of members of the public will be allowed to crowd into the jury room adjacent to Gaughan’s chambers, alongside Van Dyke, his lawyers and Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon’s team, as well as two or three pool reporters.

The use of written questionnaires and one-on-one questioning is intended to get more candid responses from jurors, said Alan Tuerkheimer, a Chicago-based jury consultant.

“Jurors typically are more forthcoming when they’re answering questions in writing, and when they don’t have to talk in front of all their fellow jurors,” Tuerkheimer said.