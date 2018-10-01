Van Dyke Trial Day 17: Will he or won’t he testify?

As the defense wraps up its case this week, the key question for Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke is will he take the stand in his own defense.

Jurors may learn as early as Monday whether that will happen. Conventional wisdom says defendants should avoid getting grilled by prosecutors, but there’s nothing conventional about this murder trial.

Veteran defense attorneys differ on the smartest course of action. Some argue that in a self-defense case like Van Dyke’s, taking the stand is crucial. Others point out the high risk of being forced to explain each of the 16 shots Van Dyke fired at Laquan McDonald, many of them while McDonald was on the ground. And there’s the possibility prosecutors could delve into other complaints Van Dyke faced as a cop in his past.

There’s a way the defense may be able to get Van Dyke’s perspective on the shooting without calling him to the stand. On Monday jurors may hear testimony from a psychologist, who is expected to tell jurors what effect the stress of the events leading up to the shooting had on Van Dyke’s perception of it. And of course, the defense has already shown jurors their animated re-creation of the shooting from Van Dyke’s viewpoint.

Sun-Times reporter Andy Grimm has more details here on the potential risks and rewards of Van Dyke testifying Grimm and his colleague Jon Seidel provide a video wrap-up of the latest in the case here: