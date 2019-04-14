Boy, 13, missing from Ravenswood

Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing Saturday from Ravenswood on the North Side.

Jaylen Hunt was last seen leaving a residence just after noon in the 4800 block of North Francisco, Chicago police said. He was wearing all dark clothing when he left.

Hunt was described as a 5-foot-5, 153-pound black boy with brown eyes, short, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. He also has a scar on the left side of his face.

Police believe Hunt may be trying to visit a girlfriend in Wisconsin, but the specific city is unknown. He has also been known to frequent several areas on the South and West Sides of Chicago, police said.

Anyone with information about Hunt’s location is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.