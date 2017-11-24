Joliet man charged with using elderly woman’s stolen credit card

A man has been charged with using a stolen credit card in September in the Joliet area.

Angel Barbosa, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of identity theft and four counts of deceptive practice, according to Joliet police and the Will County sheriff’s office.

Barbosa is accused of using a card stolen from an elderly woman to make multiple purchases between Sept. 10 and Sept. 12 at stores in the Joliet area, police said. He was identified as the suspect after authorities released a surveillance image on Facebook.

Barbosa, who lived in Joliet, is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. His next court date was scheduled for Nov. 30.