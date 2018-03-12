Judge blasts ATF’s stash-house stings but declines to toss criminal charges

An ATF agent of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. | File photo

A federal judge on Monday was harshly critical of the use of fake drug-stash house stings by law enforcement but said there wasn’t enough evidence of racial bias in their use to throw out the criminal charges in two cases, in a decision drawing attention across the nation.

“It is time for these false stash-house cases to end and be relegated to the dark corridors of our past,” U.S. District Chief Judge Ruben Castillo said from the bench in announcing his 73-page ruling.

Castillo said he denied the motion to drop the criminal charges resulting from the fake drug-stash house cases “reluctantly,” ruling that the defendants did not meet the high burden to justify that ruling.

Castillo concluded his opinion by noting that “the future of these cases is squarely within the discretion of our new U.S. Attorney.” The judge took the ruling so seriously he had the doors of his courtroom locked to limit the distraction of people entering and leaving.

The question of racial bias in the stash-house sting operations by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives received a rare two-day, joint hearing in December at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. Nine judges presiding over 12 criminal cases heard hours of testimony from competing expert witnesses in the building’s ceremonial courtroom.

Castillo is the first judge of the nine to rule on the issue and is highly respected, but that’s no guarantee other judges will follow his lead.

Between 2006 and 2013, black defendants made up 74 of the 94 people charged here as a result of the ATF’s stash house operation. Columbia Law School professor Jeffrey Fagan said his analysis revealed an “almost zero” percent chance the racial makeup of the 94 defendants occurred properly.

Fagan based his findings on a control group of nearly 300,000 people he selected. However, a federal prosecutor challenged whether that group was truly comparable to the stash house defendants. For example, even though the ATF directs agents to target people involved in violent crimes, Fagan acknowledged he also looked at people convicted of drug and weapons offenses.

Additionally, he chose not to study potential offenders who have simply been arrested for violent crimes — another criteria considered by the ATF.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrianna Kastanek argued that Fagan studied “the wrong group of people.”

“This was an attempt to create a result,” Kastanek said.

After the judge’s ruling, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office declined to comment.