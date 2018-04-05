Judge ‘frustrated’ with Mel Reynolds, but agrees to postpone sentencing

The federal judge overseeing Mel Reynolds’ tax case said Thursday that he’s becoming “frustrated” with the former congressman but nevertheless agreed to a request to postpone next week’s sentencing date.

Reynolds said he needs more time to obtain computerized airline travel records. Last September, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Gettleman found Reynolds guilty of failing to file tax returns between 2009 and 2012, as he collected $433,000. Reynolds has insisted he received reimbursements – not income – from a pair of prominent businessmen, who helped fund trips Reynolds took to Africa.

Gettleman told Reynolds Thursday that his problems are almost all “self-inflicted,” because he’s refused to make use of outside legal help. Reynolds represented himself at trial.

“This is going on far too long at this point, it seems to me,” Gettleman said. “I’m not sure what you want to do and why you need the time.”

Reynolds said he has obtained only some of the records he needs to prepare for his sentencing hearing.

“I want to make sure I have them all,” he said.

Gettleman agreed to postpone Reynolds’ sentencing until May 10. Federal prosecutors are asking that the judge sentence Reynolds to two years in prison.

After representing the 2nd Congressional District from 1993 to 1995, Reynolds was convicted of having sex with an underage campaign worker. While in jail, the feds hit Reynolds with campaign finance charges for improperly using campaign fund. In 2001, former President Bill Clinton commuted his sentence.