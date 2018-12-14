Van Dyke loses bid for new trial or acquittal in McDonald murder

A Cook County judge on Friday rejected a request by ex-Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke to either be acquitted or receive a new trial in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald.

The rulings by Judge Vincent Gaughan were widely anticipated, and the requests by Van Dyke’s defense lawyers are standard practice after a conviction and often a first step toward an appeal.

Gaughan set a sentencing date for Van Dyke of Jan. 18.

A jury convicted Van Dyke in October of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery for each time he shot McDonald in October 2014. Van Dyke has been held in custody since then.

At the start of his argument, defense attorney Daniel Herbert noted the judge can consider the legal arguments in a calmer atmosphere now the intense pressure and attention around the case has dissipated.

“There simply was an immense and remarkable of pressure in this case, from indictment all the way through the verdict,” Herbert argued. “There was pressure for conviction in this case.”

Herbert argued the shooting of McDonald, who was armed with a knife, was legally justified.

“If the decision to shoot was justified, it’s not a crime, judge, and that’s what we have here,” Herbert argued.

Herbert said people will never know if McDonald was going to go and stab Van Dyke, but the officer and his partner believed it, and that’s what matters.

Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon countered that McDonald was not advancing on Van Dyke and was not going to attack him.

“The jury clearly rejected the argument that the use of force was necessary,” McMahon told the judge.

Van Dyke’s defense also has argued that Gaughan erred by ruling too late that the trial shouldn’t be moved out of Cook County. The defense also said the judge should have used the defense’s version of instructions to the jury, and that two jurors lied about criminal convictions they had. The judge rejected all the defense arguments.