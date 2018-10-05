Police union blasts ‘sham trial and shameful’ Van Dyke guilty verdict

President of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Chris Southwood speaks to reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse during the Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke murder trial, Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 25, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police blasted the jury verdict finding Jason Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the shooting of Laquan McDonald.

In a statement issued after the verdict was read Friday afternoon, the state FOP — based in Springfield — decried the verdict.

“This is a day I never thought I’d see in America, where 12 ordinary citizens were duped into saving the asses of self-serving politicians at the expense of a dedicated public servant,” the statement from State Lodge President Chris Southwood said.

RELATED: Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder, aggravated battery

“This sham trial and shameful verdict is a message to every law enforcement officer in America that it’s not the perpetrator in front of you that you need to worry about, it’s the political operatives stabbing you in the back. What cop would still want to be proactive fighting crime after this disgusting charade, and are law abiding citizens ready to pay the price?”

The head of the FOP in Chicago, Kevin Graham, was more cautious in his response to the verdict.

He told reporters outside the courtroom where the verdict was read that police officers he talked to didn’t agree with the verdict. He said he personally was upset the case had been used by critics to attack the entire police force.

“They have used this case to really kick around the Chicago Police Department, which has been unfortunate,” he said.

He said critics “have not understood that a police officer has to make a split-second decision.”

He was upset that there wasn’t a change of venue for the trial and said there will be an appeal.

He said police would still work hard to ensure peace in the city Friday night and in the days to come.

“We do think things in the city will be calm tonight,” he said. “We do think Jason has a tough road to go. But he is not standing alone.”

Loading...