Kanye West joins Chance the Rapper at rally for mayoral candidate Amara Enyia

Chance the Rapper and Kanye West attend a "pop-up" rally for Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia near East 63rd Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue, Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 23, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

One day after making a large donation to Amara Enyia’s campaign, rapper Kanye West made a surprise appearance Tuesday afternoon at the mayoral candidate’s rally on the South Side.

West, who on Monday donated $73,540 to Enyia’s campaign to pay her debt to the Illinois State Board of Elections, joined Chance the Rapper and Enyia at 63rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in Woodlawn.

The crowd swelled to 300 or more as people gathered around the Enyia and Chance, who were outside on a sidewalk. West spoke with the candidate but stayed for only a brief few minutes before leaving. Members of the public asked questions about violence and homelessness, which Enyia answered via megaphone.

Crowd swelling to 300 or more at this campaign “pull-up” now that schools nearby are letting out. pic.twitter.com/GsH1KvZrI9 — Mitchell Armentrout (@mitchtrout) October 23, 2018

Many in the crowd came from nearby schools. One teen said she had a “literally exploding heart” as she attempted to get close to Chance. Many people asked him for his autograph.

No impediment to the gathering teens, though. Girl next to me suffering from a “literally exploding heart” due to Chance’s proximity. Surprising number of requests for him to sign arms, other appendages. pic.twitter.com/hGk9jYWigt — Mitchell Armentrout (@mitchtrout) October 23, 2018

Volunteers at the event collected signatures to get Enyia on the ballot. Chance and Enyia had said they planned to discuss “concerns around gentrification and displacement” in the neighborhood, according to a Facebook event created for the rally.

Last week, Chance the Rapper said he would “probably never” run for mayor and instead endorsed Enyia, who currently serves as executive director of the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

Volunteers collecting signatures to get Amara Enyia on the ballot. @chancetherapper set to speak with the mayoral hopeful here at 63rd and Cottage. #ChiMayor19 pic.twitter.com/vGwyIRLPaB — Mitchell Armentrout (@mitchtrout) October 23, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.