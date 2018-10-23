One day after making a large donation to Amara Enyia’s campaign, rapper Kanye West made a surprise appearance Tuesday afternoon at the mayoral candidate’s rally on the South Side.
West, who on Monday donated $73,540 to Enyia’s campaign to pay her debt to the Illinois State Board of Elections, joined Chance the Rapper and Enyia at 63rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in Woodlawn.
The crowd swelled to 300 or more as people gathered around the Enyia and Chance, who were outside on a sidewalk. West spoke with the candidate but stayed for only a brief few minutes before leaving. Members of the public asked questions about violence and homelessness, which Enyia answered via megaphone.
Many in the crowd came from nearby schools. One teen said she had a “literally exploding heart” as she attempted to get close to Chance. Many people asked him for his autograph.
Volunteers at the event collected signatures to get Enyia on the ballot. Chance and Enyia had said they planned to discuss “concerns around gentrification and displacement” in the neighborhood, according to a Facebook event created for the rally.
Last week, Chance the Rapper said he would “probably never” run for mayor and instead endorsed Enyia, who currently serves as executive director of the Austin Chamber of Commerce.
