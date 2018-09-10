Kennedy Expressway on-ramp at Madison to reopen Tuesday

The Madison Street ramp to the Kennedy Expressway will reopen Tuesday on the Near West Side, but more closures are in store this fall as work continues on the Jane Byrne Interchange.

The Kennedy entrance ramp from Madison will reopen Tuesday morning, weather permitting, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The Monroe Street exit from the inbound Kennedy will close the following Monday, Sept. 17, IDOT said.

The closure will remain in effect through late November and a detour will redirect traffic to exit the expressway at Adams Street before taking Halsted back to Monroe, according to IDOT.

The closures are part of an ongoing reconstruction project on the Jane Byrne Interchange.