Lake County deputy and K9 take down Algonquin man after winning “Valor Award”

Just two days after receiving a “Valor Award” from the 100 Club of Chicago, a Lake County sheriff’s deputy and his canine unit took down an armed man in Algonquin.

Algonquin police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Applewood Lane about 11 p.m. April 26 after a man allegedly fired a gun during a domestic dispute, the Lake County sheriff’s office said. After searching the house with the McHenry County SWAT team, they realized that the man had fled, and called the Lake County sheriff’s canine unit.

Deputy John Forlenza and K9 Dax arrived to the house about 5 a.m. April 27 and began tracking the man’s scent, the sheriff’s office said. He was spotted after about 15 minutes, and surrendered after Forlenza threatened to release Dax.

Lestek Zujko, 51, was charged with two counts each of reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, and one count each of assault and domestic battery, the sheriff’s office said.