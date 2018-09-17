Van Dyke Trial Day 7: Opening statements expected along with more protesters

6:48 a.m.: Opening statements set for this morning as trial begins in earnest

Opening statements in the Jason Van Dyke murder trial are expected shortly after 9 a.m. Monday as the trial that has transfixed Chicago begins in earnest.

Prosecutors are expected to play to jurors the now infamous video of the Chicago police officer shooting Laquan McDonald 16 times as the 17-year-old appeared to walk away from him while carrying a knife in October 2014.

The defense is expected to stress that Van Dyke feared for his life and that he acted in self-defense.

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan is also likely to reject a request by the defense to move the case out of Cook County. Defense lawyers argue that there is no way that Van Dyke can get a fair trial here, but the judge is expected to point to the jury they’ve already selected.

There were few protesters outside the Leighton Criminal Court Building last week as jury selection proceeded, resulting in a jury of eight women and four men, with five alternates. But protesters are expected to show up in greater numbers Monday morning.

Van Dyke is the first Chicago police officer to face trial for killing someone on-duty in 50 years. Read about the other case here.

Van Dyke’s wife, Tiffany, said in an interview with the Sun-Times over the weekend that she plans to attend the trial every day and is “absolutely petrified” he could go to prison.

If you want to attend the trial in person, here are the details on the process.

Loading...