Were you at Lollapalooza this weekend? So were more than 400,000 of your closest friends.

Below are Sun-Times photo galleries of some of the weekend’s exciting music highlights.

But first, we take a look at some of the fabulous faces in the crowd from the music extravaganza in Grant Park.

DAY 1 PHOTO GALLERY:  Travis Scott, Arctic Monkeys, Chvrches, Khalid and more

DAY 2 PHOTO GALLERY:  Dillon Francis, Greta Van Fleet, Brockhampton, Tyler the Creator and more

DAY 3 PHOTO GALLERY: The Weeknd, LL Cool J, Zedd, Vampire Weekend, St. Vincent and more

DAY 4 PHOTO GALLERY: Jack White, Chromeo,Odesza, Gucci Mane, Portugal. The Man, Lil Uzi Vert and more

