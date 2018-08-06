Were you at Lollapalooza this weekend? So were more than 400,000 of your closest friends.
Below are Sun-Times photo galleries of some of the weekend’s exciting music highlights.
But first, we take a look at some of the fabulous faces in the crowd from the music extravaganza in Grant Park.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
DAY 1 PHOTO GALLERY: Travis Scott, Arctic Monkeys, Chvrches, Khalid and more
DAY 2 PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Francis, Greta Van Fleet, Brockhampton, Tyler the Creator and more
DAY 3 PHOTO GALLERY: The Weeknd, LL Cool J, Zedd, Vampire Weekend, St. Vincent and more
DAY 4 PHOTO GALLERY: Jack White, Chromeo,Odesza, Gucci Mane, Portugal. The Man, Lil Uzi Vert and more
